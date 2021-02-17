1 Killed, Students, Staff Abducted As Gunmen Storm School In Niger State

A student was shot dead and several students and staff of Government Science Secondary School, Kagara, headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, have been abducted.

It was gathered that the attackers invaded the school around 2am on Wednesday.

Commenting on the abduction, a former Senator, Shehu Sani said he has spoken with the principal of the school who confirmed the incident.

Early hours of this morning, Armed bandits stormed the Government Science College Kagara Niger State,my alma mata,and abducted some students and staff family members.I just spoke to the principal.This is the clip of one of my past visit to the School.

Also, private military contractor, Edward, tweed about the attack.

“URGENT: Insurgents of foreign Peulh/Fulani extraction, in the early hours of Wednesday morning attacked a Science college in central Nigerian town of Kagara, Niger state.

A student was shot dead and several students and staff members were abducted,” he wrote.

The comes 48 hours after 21 passengers heading to Minna, capital of Niger State, were abducted in broad daylight. While they were released on Tuesday, news of fresh abductions in the state broke.

Insecurity in the country has been a source of concern but all efforts to check the trend have not yielded the desired results.

President Muhammadu Buhari, recently replaced the service chiefs he appointed in 2015 but insecurity has continued under the new service chiefs.