1 Soldier, 2 Others Killed As NCS Officers Clash With Smugglers In Oyo State

Idowu Maryam

Three people including a Nigerian Army Lieutenant, Josiah Peter, were said to have been killed in a clash between men of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and some smugglers in Igbo-Ora town, Oyo State.

The clash between the personnel of NCS Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, and smugglers took place on Friday.



Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbemiga Fadeyi, who confirmed the death of a soldier, was silence on the other two victims of the clash.



He said Police has commenced investigations into the clash that occurred between Customs officers and some suspected smugglers in Igbo-Ora town which led to the death of the Army Lieutenant as a result of gunshots he sustained.



According to the Police Spokesperson, “information further received revealed that smugglers attacked Federal Operation Unit, FOU Customs at Igboora.



” In a swift response to assist the FOU team, the Border Drill Patrol also came under attack and one Lieutenant of Nigerian Army Josiah Peter was shot and later died. Investigation has commenced, please.”



Also confirming the clash, Public Relations Officer of NCS in Oyo/Osun command, Kayode Wey who said that he was aware of the incident but refused to give detailsWey when asked to State the position of Customs service, said the he cannot confirm if anyone died during the clash.



He stated: “Yes sir, I am aware. I have heard about the story from somebody as well. I also heard from somebody. So, I can’t give confirmation about anything.



“You heard it the way I heard it. Even, a journalist has called me about this incident. And they said the same thing.



I also don’t know, I don’t have any information. I cannot say anything concerning that matter, because, I don’t have any official statement on that.”