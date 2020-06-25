10 Aid Workers Kidnapped In Niger Republic

About 10 aid workers were kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Southwestern Niger border area with Burkina Faso. A Nigerien Army spokesman announced on Thursday.

The aid workers work for the NGO APIS. A spokesperson for the NGO confirmed the news saying unidentified gunmen drove in to the village of Bossey Bangou, forced the aide workers to follow them.

Islamist groups linked to ISIS and Al-Qaeda have increased their presence in the area especially worth attacks on civilian and military targets.

APIS is a partner NGO in the UN World Food Programme and operated in the border region with the UN Food Programme during the Covid-19 outbreak.