10 Dead, Others Trapped As Residential Building Collapse In India

At least ten persons have been confirmed dead and many others trapped in a residential building that collapsed in central India on Monday.

The incident was confirmed by India’s National Disaster Response Force. They said that about 20 to 25 persons were trapped in rubble of the collapsed four-story building.

According to them, rescue workers are on scene and are trying to evacuate them from the rubbles.

Meanwhile the Commissioner of Bhiwandi in Thane District, Pankaj Ashiya stated that eleven persons were injured as at time the building collapsed.

Continuing, he said the over 30-year-old building needed repairs, that the coronavirus pandemic made them forestalled renovation initiatives on the building.

Similarly, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi via his twitter handle, condoled with families affected and as well wished the injured safe recovery.

He added that assistance will be provided to every party affected by the incident.