Kebbi: 10-Year-Old Boy Locked Up With Animals For 2 Years In His Father’s House Gets Rescued [VIDEO]

A 10-year-old boy identified as Jibril Aliyu who was allegedly tied up for two years by his two stepmothers in Kebbi state has been rescued.

The tag #JusticeForJibril trended on Twitter after his story was shared by a user Manir Jega.

According to Jega, the boy hails from Badariya Area of Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Aliyu was allegedly subjected to inhuman treatment by his step-mother, following the death of his mother, two years ago.

He was forced to feed on the remnant food of the animals he was tied with and even ate his excreta until he was rescued by some human right activists.

Aliyu was experiencing such cruel and monstrous treatment while his father was living in the same house with them without intervening.

His two stepmothers, together with his father have been arrested and are now in police custody.

The young boy is said to be undergoing treatment and rehabilitation at the Federal Medical Center, Birnin Kebbi.

Below is the video of the young boy after being rescued, as shared by Manir Jega:

Nigerians are demanding for justice for Aliyu, saying that those involved be prosecuted and that the victim is given adequate medical attention.

Below are some reactions BREAKINGTIMES gathered from Twitter:

@AdeAshaka: “This is a reflection of the unimaginable wickedness that inhabit the hearts of many Nigerians, which they take into government and shows in the inhuman ways governments treat us at every level.”

@brunoegwumba: “I want to thank the people who God used to intervene in this matter. God bless you more.As for the other ones responsible for this calamity, I don’t have any easy words for you & evil ones like you. May God have mercy on you as you face the law for what you did to Jubril Aliyu”

I want to thank the people who God used to intervene in this matter. God bless you more.



@Lartyfat1: “Some step mothers are evil and they have the power to influence the mind of their foolish husband.”

@IsraelAbine: “Am actually short of word, why are some human being extremely wicked?, why?. Am fool of tears watching this high level of inhumane treatment. The hell should be hotter, please.”

