In fulfilment of the signed Peace agreements between Afghan government and Taliban in Qatar, 100 more Taliban prisoners, on Thursday, were released by the Afghan government, Private Military Contractor, Edward said.

According to Aljazeera, the Taliban had accused the Afghan government of delaying the prisoner swap that was part of an agreement signed with the United States in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The two foes have been negotiating since last week to try to finalise the prisoner swap that was originally supposed to have happened by March 10 and pave the way for “intra-Afghan” peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban.

But the swap has been beset with problems, with Kabul claiming the Taliban wants 15 “top commanders” to be released, while the armed group has accused Afghan authorities of needlessly wasting time.

The US signed the deal with the Taliban on February 29 that required the Afghan government – which was not a signatory to the agreement – to free 5,000 Taliban prisoners, and for the armed group to release 1,000 pro-government captives in return.

As per the terms of the deal, Washington promised to withdraw US and foreign troops from Afghanistan by July next year, in return for security guarantees from the Taliban.