1000 bombs can’t stop ‘sons of Oduduwa’ ~ Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to explosion at the Government House, Ekiti State.

Reports gathered that the incident happened at about 7:40 am.

Commissioner for Information, Olumuyiwa Olomilua confirming the incident said it happened on Saturday morning at the Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) office in Ado Ekiti.

He confirmed that there were no casualties and the area is secured with no further threats.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page warned those targeting ‘sons of Oduduwa’

According to him, no amount of bombs can stop sons of Oduduwa from exercising their right of defence.

Fani-Kayode wrote ”Those that sent a signal by detonating a bomb in Ekiti should know that not even 1000 bombs can stop the sons of Oduduwa from protecting themselves, taking their destiny in their own hands and exercising their right of self-defence & self-determination at the appropriate time. NO FEAR!