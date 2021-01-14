10,000 Security Personnel Deployed For Kano LG poll

By Onwuka Gerald

The Kano State Police Command, on Thursday, deployed 10,000 personnel to oversee conduct of the local government council elections in the state expected to take place January 16, 2021.

The revelation was made by the Spokesman of the Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna to reporters in Kano.

According to him, the deployed operatives comprises of police officers and men drafted from other security units in the country.

Continuing, he said other agencies included, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service and Nigeria Correctional Service.

His words, “The security operatives would be sent to all the polling units in the 484 wards spread across the 44 local government areas in the state.

“Also, movement will be restricted in the state between 6.a.m. and 6.00 p.m, except people on essential duties.

“The command wants to ensure peaceful conduct of the election and will not accept any threat to peaceful conduct of the election”.

“Defaulters would be dealt with accordingly, as the law interprets’’ he added.