100m Nigerians To Receive Covid Vaccine By March 2021 – NCDC

By Seun Adeuyi

Over 100 million Nigerians would have received the COVID-19 vaccine by March 2021, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

The NCDC Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu, who stated this while speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday, expressed confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine saying Nigeria has been able to eliminate polio and fight smallpox through vaccines.

According to him, “No medical intervention, not one, has saved more lives since the beginning of mankind than vaccination. No great hospital, no surgery, no medicine, not even antibiotics, has saved more lives than vaccines. We’ve just celebrated, in-between this pandemic, the elimination of polio in Nigeria. We completely eliminated smallpox through the effort of humans through vaccination.”

He said that efforts to educate Nigerians on the benefits of vaccines are currently going on around the country.

Speaking further, Ihekweazu said, “We are going to work very hard to educate Nigerians on the benefits of vaccines, the opportunity it gives us to return to our normal lives, and that’s what’s going on around the country right now.”

“By the time we get this vaccine sometime in the first quarter of next year, there will be hundreds of millions of people that would already have received this vaccine.”