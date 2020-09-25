11 Killed, 2 Injured In Cross River Road Accident

Eleven person have lost their lives and two got injured in a road accident that happened along the Calabar-Mbarakom-Awi highway in Cross River State.

The incident was confirmed by the Sector Head of Operations, Deputy Corps Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mathew Egbe.

He said that the driver conveying passengers was culpable and responsible for the accident that happened.

“The speed he was travelling with was way too much and I which i am sure resulted to the incident.

According to him, the accident happened along the Calabar-Mbarakom-Awi highway.

A Hiase bus conveying 13 passengers crashed as eleven died while two survived with injuries.

He added that the injured have been evacuated to a General hospital in Akampka to receive treatment alongside the corpses.