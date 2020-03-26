COVID19: Buhari Finally Speaks, Closes Borders For 4 Weeks

Following the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic across the globe and in Nigeria, Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the closure of land borders for four weeks in the first instance.
Buhari, in a series of tweets on his official twitter handle, @Mbuhari, said the closure was necessary to enable a better coordinated and more effective response across the country.
