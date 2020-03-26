COVID19: Buhari Finally Speaks, Closes Borders For 4 Weeks

Following the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic across the globe and in Nigeria, Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the closure of land borders for four weeks in the first instance.

Buhari, in a series of tweets on his official twitter handle, @Mbuhari, said the closure was necessary to enable a better coordinated and more effective response across the country.

Follow the thread below:

Over the last few days I have received extensive briefings on the state of the nation as it relates to the Covid-19 pandemic, from the relevant Federal Government agencies as well as the Lagos State Government.



Accordingly, I approved the following: — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 26, 2020

The immediate release of a 5 billion Naira special intervention fund to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to equip, expand and provide personnel to its facilities and laboratories across the country. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 26, 2020

To protect our homeland from external exposure, I directed the immediate closure of our International Airports and Land Borders for four weeks in the first instance, — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 26, 2020

The inconvenience caused by these flight and travel restrictions to our fellow citizens abroad who want to return home is regrettable, but it is necessary for the greater good, and I thank you all for your understanding and cooperation. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 26, 2020

This 14-day restriction however does not apply to vessels carrying oil and gas products as by their nature, there is minimal human contact. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 26, 2020

I have directed the NCDC to draft all its recent retirees back into service to beef up our manpower as we respond to the pandemic. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 26, 2020

Already the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) are conducting an evacuation mission to bring back some of our specialists in Central Africa, to enable them support the national response. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 26, 2020

We are also looking at fiscal measures to minimise the negative impact of this pandemic on the livelihood of millions of Nigerians. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 26, 2020

In the meantime, I have directed the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, to work with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), to ensure that all production of essential items such as food, medical and pharmaceutical products continues unhindered. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 26, 2020

Let me specially thank and commend all of the hard and heroic work being done by our medical personnel, the NCDC, Port Health Authorities, Security Agencies, State Governments, and all ad-hoc staff and volunteers. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 26, 2020

We must all pay attention only to the relevant government agencies working day and night to make accurate and useful information available to the public. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 26, 2020

These guidelines will be updated from time to time as new information and treatments are obtained. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 26, 2020

In the meantime, I want to assure all Nigerians, that the Federal Government remains committed to protecting all Nigerians. We seek your full support and cooperation as we go through this very difficult time. Together we will triumph over this pandemic. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 26, 2020