A young man, Onyebuchi Johnpaul, has taken to Twitter to narrate how his elder was allegedly murdered by her husband.

He called on all Human rights activists and lawyers to assist him in getting justice.

Follow the thread below:

The Gruesome Murder Of My elder Sister by her Husband @segalink @AgwunaG @MeetHajaar @AcpIshaku @PoliceNG_CRU @citizen_gavel compatriots am writing this with a heavy heart, a heart that seeks for justice and wants the law to take its full place about what I will say. pic.twitter.com/O9abRo6vbz — Onyebuchi Johnpaul (@onyebuchijop6ix) April 5, 2020

One of my immediate elder sister Mrs. Rita Onyemauchechukwu Onyebuchi who did her traditional and marriage rites on 10th January 2020 married to her husband Mr Ikechukwu popularly called "Agbada" from Isu Aniocha village in Awka north LGA in Anambra State. pic.twitter.com/fKWCdVENU0 — Onyebuchi Johnpaul (@onyebuchijop6ix) April 5, 2020

Following her absenteeism at work on Tuesday i put a call to my sister on her phone but it was ringing and she wasn't answering her phone calls.She never responded to those calls and never returned the calls which is unusual. — Onyebuchi Johnpaul (@onyebuchijop6ix) April 5, 2020

on reaching there i saw that the house was locked and the husband's car is not in the compound, after several knocks and banging at the door no responds too.I decided to head home and requested that the husband's number should be sent to me by my mother. — Onyebuchi Johnpaul (@onyebuchijop6ix) April 5, 2020

I haven't called all her husband number but it was switched off. That Wednesday I left work very late so I couldn't stop over her house to check. So I informed my mum who said she has been calling her too but no response. — Onyebuchi Johnpaul (@onyebuchijop6ix) April 5, 2020

When the special crime unit of the police arrived I was taken to the room to find the dead body of my sister Mrs Rita Onyemauchechkwu Onyebuchi laying in a pool of blood. And the body was and the body has started to decompose. pic.twitter.com/lfijFaqZMa — Onyebuchi Johnpaul (@onyebuchijop6ix) April 5, 2020

At that moment I pleaded that people should take her away from the place. my sister was 2 month pregnant as I was writing the story. Please I want the human right activists and lawyers to come into this matter and make sure that the suspect is brought to book to face the law — Onyebuchi Johnpaul (@onyebuchijop6ix) April 5, 2020

That's Thursday the 26 of march 2020 the husband Mr. Ikechukwu Atansi was arrested by the police from central police station in awka. — Onyebuchi Johnpaul (@onyebuchijop6ix) April 5, 2020

Any human right lawyer that is willing to help should contact Me

Onyebuchi Johnpaul (Immediate Brother To the Deceased) via 0813 492 0440

My sister need justice#JusticeMustBeServe#HumanRight#PAINFULDEATH — Onyebuchi Johnpaul (@onyebuchijop6ix) April 5, 2020