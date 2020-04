Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Rivers State Governor has stated that his government is ‘going a step further to ensure that no one complains of hunger’ in Rivers State during this period of the coronavirus pandemic.

He stated this on Monday while addressing newsmen in PortHarcourt.

Below is is his speech as posted on Twitter, @GovWike:

We are going a step further to ensure that no one complains of hunger in our State during this trying period.



The State Government has therefore set aside the sum of N2billion to buy off all agricultural products produced in the State from farmers and fishermen.

To ensure that the appropriate logistics for effective implementation of this policy is carried out to the letter, government will set up a 33-man Committee.



Members of the Committee are :

Dr. Tammy Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government (Chairman)

Chairmen of the 23 Local Government Areas.



This Committee will be inaugurated tomorrow, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 12 noon at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Our strategies of shutting down markets and our borders have, no doubt, brought hardship to our citizens.