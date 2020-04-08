Nigeria Backs WHO And Its Head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Amid Attacks By US President Trump

The Nigeria Regime has backed World Health Organization (WHO) and its head, Ethiopian Tredro Adhanom Ghebreyesus amid attacks by United States President, Donald Trump.

The regime in a tweet via its official Twitter handle, @NGRPresident, said:

“The Government of Nigeria fully supports @WHO and its Director General @DrTedros. We are grateful for the leadership and guidance the WHO has provided as we respond to this pandemic.

“With #COVID19, we are in an existential battle, requiring global solidarity.”

Trump had tweeted on Tuesday that the WHO was “China-centric”, while it was being “largely” funded by the US. He warned that he could cut funding to WHO.

The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020