12 aid workers were brutally murdered by terrorists in Nigeria in 2019 – UN

12 aid workers were allegedly killed by terrorists in Nigeria in 2019 as stated by the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon.

Speaking at a joint press conference over the weekend with the European Union Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenar?i? and the Nigerian Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq, Kallon raised an alarm of aid workers increasingly becoming direct targets of attacks and abduction by non-state armed groups

He said;

“We are extremely worried that aid workers who are mostly Nigerians working to deliver critical lifesaving humanitarian assistance to fellow compatriots have increasingly become direct targets of attacks and abduction by non-state armed groups”.

Kallon who stated that the crisis in the North-East region demands increased collaboration, urged stakeholders to strengthen their efforts and provide life-saving assistance to affected residents of the region.