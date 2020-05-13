12 More #COVID19 Patients Discharged In The FCT

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced the discharge of twelve patients of the novel coronavirus pandemic from its isolation and treatment centre located in Gwagwalada, one of the satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory.
According to the FCTA in a tweet, the twelve were discharged after their subsequent tests returned Negative.
The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 65 as at May 12, 2020.
Similarly, the Sokoto State Government has announced the discharge of 22 out of the 75 active cases of COVID-19 at the state’s isolation centres in Amanawa after they tested negative for the deadly virus.
Mr. Ali Inname, state commissioner for health, announced this yesterday.
Meanwhile, the NCDC has announced the inclusion of the 24th lab to the National COVID19 Laboratory Network.
The new entrant is Everight Diagnostic & Laboratory Services, Imo State.
Interesting persons are urged to read the latest guide on the integration of private sector laboratories for COVID19 testing here.