|Brilliant Strategy On Nigeria Post COVID-19 By The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has said the impact of the COVID19 pandemic had thrown the global economy into a recession, the depth and duration of which was currently difficult to fathom.

In a speech obtained by BreakingTimes titled: ‘Turning the Covid-19 Tragedy into an Opportunity for a New Nigeria,’ Emefiele said the outbreak of the disease in China had rapidly permeated and profoundly changed the world.

While quoting Winston Churchill, he said we must never let a crisis go to waste as he highlighted some post COVID-19 plans the CBN under his leadership, has for the country.

See snapshots of his speech below: