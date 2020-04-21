“I Couldn’t Smell Nor Taste” — Nigerian #COVID19 Survivor Shares Her Experience

A Nigerian lady, who recently recovered from the dreaded coronavirus, has taken to twitter to narrate her experience.

For her, the symptoms began around 2am, one morning, when she woke from sleep, sweating profusely.

She checked her temperature and saw it was 34 degrees, “nice weather out there, but why am i this hot?” She thought to herself.

According to her, she felt the heat in the house was too much but didn’t want to turn it down because she didn’t want to inconvenience others.

Afterwards, she switched on the fan and the AC, but was still feeling hot and sweating.

want to inconvenience others.



I checked my BP, it was normal, checked my temperature and it wss elevated, badly elevated.

I struggled to compete my work but i was too weak to do anything. I called security and told them i was canceling all appointments as i didn't feel well.

I checked my BP, it was normal, checked my temperature and it wss elevated, badly elevated.

I struggled to compete my work but i was too weak to do anything. I called security and told them i was canceling all appointments as i didn't feel well. — Dr. Shrewd (@IgalaPrincess) April 20, 2020

bad shape.

I couldn't talk, walk, or even function. He asked me to go home but i told him i had stuff to do and wanted to complete them before leaving.

I stayed till the end of my shift at 5. I was about stepping out of the building when my supervisor said — Dr. Shrewd (@IgalaPrincess) April 20, 2020

to feel dizzy, next thing i slumped, yes i slumped at the train station.



I was unconscious but could hear(hearing is the last sense to go in a dying process).



I was unconscious but could hear.( the last sense to leave a dying person is your sense of hearing). — Dr. Shrewd (@IgalaPrincess) April 20, 2020

them to send me a bill of $3k to somewhere a taxi would ordinarily charge $7 to. Thank God for Insurance).



Sunday i woke up very ill. I told my mum and sister my symptoms but they both said i had malaria. Malaria here? Well…. could be!



Monday i got weaker. Tuesday i had — Dr. Shrewd (@IgalaPrincess) April 20, 2020

My friend who took me to the hospital was like "babe you can't stay here, you may get infected".I waited to get tested, the results were out the next day and boom!!!! They dropped the bombshell " you are positive". Positive to what i asked?Positive to Coronavirus she responded — Dr. Shrewd (@IgalaPrincess) April 20, 2020

I decided to take care of my self with the help of my family and friends( meanwhile i hadn't eaten anything in the past week).

Pepper soup tasted like water, food was so bitter. I started to take lemon, ginger and garlic cooked in water. As everyone started to give different

123……7 and still didn't feel anything. At that point my friend jokingly said" i read on google that if you have #COVID19 and you lose your sense of smell and taste, you are quarter to go". Quarter to what???

At that point the LOML decided to get me a medication.



At that point the LOML decided to get me a medication. — Dr. Shrewd (@IgalaPrincess) April 20, 2020

On the 13th day, i was stronger, still couldn't taste or smell though. I carried on till the 15th day which was April 9th, went for another test and it was negative…. i mean double negative.



Guys i survived #COVID19. I defeated the virus not because i am a warrior — Dr. Shrewd (@IgalaPrincess) April 20, 2020

Now lessons to learn from my #COVID19 story.



I was a bit too carefree, very careless i must confess, for someone in my profession. I practically threw caution to the wind. When other's had their PPE's on i was still trying to slay.

I was always on the move cos i had to work.

I was always on the move cos i had to work. — Dr. Shrewd (@IgalaPrincess) April 20, 2020

If you feel you have been exposed, try self isolating for 14days as symptoms vary.



I didn't have dry cough

I wasn't sneezing

No dsypnea



PLEASE stay home, stay safe so we can flatten this curve.