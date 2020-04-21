“I Couldn’t Smell Nor Taste” — Nigerian #COVID19 Survivor Shares Her Experience

A Nigerian lady, who recently recovered from the dreaded coronavirus, has taken to twitter to narrate her experience.
For her, the symptoms began around 2am, one morning, when she woke from sleep, sweating profusely.
She checked her temperature and saw it was 34 degrees, “nice weather out there, but why am i this hot?” She thought to herself.
According to her, she felt the heat in the house was too much but didn’t want to turn it down because she didn’t want to inconvenience others.
Afterwards, she switched on the fan and the AC, but was still feeling hot and sweating.
Follow the thread below: