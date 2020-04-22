Nigerian Governor’s Forum Recommends Two Weeks Lockdown

Nigeria State Governors have recommended a National lockdown over the next two weeks to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus.



The unanimous decision was reached at the 6th Teleconference meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum on Wednesday.



The Governors said the inter-state lockdown has become necessary following consistent rise of those infected and the number of fatalities recorded.



The Federal Government had on March 30, ordered lockdown of Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Federal Capital Territory, an order that still subsist.



Chairman of the Governors forum, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State in a statement issued after the meeting said the Governors also resolved to set up Covid-19 committees at the regional level to be headed by their state Commissioners of Health.



The Governors also expressed concern over the rising spread of the virus among health workers.

They resolved to work with the Nigeria center for Disease Control to ensure that health workers are adequately provided personal protective equipment(PPE).