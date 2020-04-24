Lagos State Govt Urges Residents To Disregard List Of Hospitals Exposed To COVID-19 Cases

The Lagos State Government has urged members of the public to disregard a list making the round on social media of hospitals and health facilities purportedly exposed to COVID19 cases in the State.

In a statement shared via the Twitter handle of the State’s Health Ministry, the Executive Secretary, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) Lagos State Government, Dr. Abiola Idowu, who disowned the list stated that the State’s Ministry of Health, through HEFAMAA, never issued any statement advising the public not to patronize certain facilities exposed to COVID-19 cases in the State.

She said: “This is the handiwork of mischief makers and fake news merchant who are bent on causing panic in the community and eroding the successes recorded in the battle against COVID19”.

“I therefore urge residents to disregard the list in its entirety and rely solely on the Ministry of Health and HEFAMAA for information on the operation of health facilities and management of COVID19 cases especially at this critical time.”

Idowu explained that some health facilities might inadvertently admit or treat patients with #COVID19 without knowing. — LSMOH (@LSMOH) April 23, 2020

She appealed to members of the public to desist from stigmatizing health facilities that might have been exposed to #COVID19 cases as well as patients infected with COVID19 to prevent severe health problems. — LSMOH (@LSMOH) April 23, 2020

Idowu also observed that stigma can drive people to hide the illness to avoid discrimination, prevent people from seeking health care immediately and discourage them from adopting healthy behaviours. — LSMOH (@LSMOH) April 23, 2020

She added that IPC will help reduce human-to-human transmission and secondary infections among close contacts and health care workers. — LSMOH (@LSMOH) April 23, 2020

She advised facilities against unauthorized admission and treatment of confirmed COVID19 cases, warning that any facilities caught violating the laid-down protocol of operations especially with regard to COVID19 case management would be sanctioned. — LSMOH (@LSMOH) April 23, 2020

" I enjoin all health facilities operators in the State to direct all enquiries and complaints on COVID19 case management as well as other issues bordering on their operations to @LSMOH & @HEFAMAA_LASG through – 09015637023, 09057273396, 09038795500, 08172704228", she stated — LSMOH (@LSMOH) April 23, 2020