Lagos State Govt Urges Residents To Disregard List Of Hospitals Exposed To COVID-19 Cases

The Lagos State Government has urged members of the public to disregard a list making the round on social media of hospitals and health facilities purportedly exposed to COVID19 cases in the State.
In a statement shared via the Twitter handle of the State’s Health Ministry, the Executive Secretary, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) Lagos State Government, Dr. Abiola Idowu, who disowned the list stated that the State’s Ministry of Health, through HEFAMAA, never issued any statement advising the public not to patronize certain facilities exposed to COVID-19 cases in the State.
She said: “This is the handiwork of mischief makers and fake news merchant who are bent on causing panic in the community and eroding the successes recorded in the battle against COVID19”.
“I therefore urge residents to disregard the list in its entirety and rely solely on the Ministry of Health and HEFAMAA for information on the operation of health facilities and management of COVID19 cases especially at this critical time.”
