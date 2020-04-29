Kaduna Inaugurates Accreditation Committee For COVID-19

Kaduna State Health Commissioner, Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni has inaugurated an Accreditation Committee for Isolation and Treatment Centres for Covid-19, the state’s Ministry of Health said in a series of tweets, on Tuesday night.

The Committee has been charged to bridge gaps and recommend solutions to improving the current status of isolation and treatment centres as well as assess quarantine centres in the state.

“The move is in adherence to a directive from the Minister of Health to ensure states have isolation and treatment centres that conform with minimum standards set by the Federal Ministry of Health. Prof. Lawal Umar, ABU Zaria, is Chairman of the Committee, with Dr. Neyu Iliyasu of the Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Agency as Secretary,” the tweets read in part.

15 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Kaduna State, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).