Buhari Approves Payment Of Special #COVlD19 Hazard, lnducement Allowances

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has approved payment of special COVlD-19 hazard and inducement allowances.
Special Assistant to the Ruler on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, made the announcement via his Twitter page, on Wednesday night.
See tweets:
According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 1,728 cases have been detected in Nigeria, with 51 deaths and 307 people discharged.
Globally, according to the latest figures published by Johns Hopkins University, 3,170,335 cases have been detected, with 224,708 deaths and 957,568 people now recovering.
#COVID19: SERAP Backs Buhari As He Eases Lockdown — Calls For Probe Into Alleged Corruption In Palliatives Distribution