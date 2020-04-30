Buhari Approves Payment Of Special #COVlD19 Hazard, lnducement Allowances

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has approved payment of special COVlD-19 hazard and inducement allowances.

Special Assistant to the Ruler on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, made the announcement via his Twitter page, on Wednesday night.

See tweets:

2. 40% of Consolidated Basic Salary to Health Workers at Special Non-Public Hospitals and Clinics in the Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) April 29, 2020

4.



10% of Consolidated Basic Salary will be paid as Special Allowance for #COVID19 period, to all non-core medical professionals working in health sector & operating at all the aforementioned Hospitals/Clinics



All Special Allowances payable for THREE (3) months in 1st instance — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) April 29, 2020

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 1,728 cases have been detected in Nigeria, with 51 deaths and 307 people discharged.

Globally, according to the latest figures published by Johns Hopkins University, 3,170,335 cases have been detected, with 224,708 deaths and 957,568 people now recovering.

