APC Welcomes Atiku’s Measures In Diversifying The Economy [FULL STATEMENT]

The All Progressives Congress has welcomed opinions expressed by former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, suggesting measures to be adopted by the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime, to diversify Nigeria’s economy.
Atiku had in a position paper titled, “How to pull Nigeria from the brink,” faulted some of the economic policies of the Buhari-led regime, describing the decision to close the nation’s borders with neighbouring African countries as “insane.”
In its response, however, the APC said, “Atiku Abubakar had eight years as a powerful vice-president and chairman of the National Council on Privatisation with vantage opportunity to lead the country away from its dependence on oil.
“How Nigeria got worse even when international oil prices were stable and high are matters Atiku Abubakar may still need to address in the future.”
This was contained in a statement signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja, on Saturday.
It accused the President Olusegun Obasanjo-led administration in which Atiku served as vice-president for eight years, of failing to put into practice what Atiku was preaching.
The party said it appreciated Atiku’s decision to key into Buhari regime’s policy direction in terms of diversifying the economy. But it said it was a bit surprised that he failed to acknowledge the regime’s bold efforts in this direction over the past five years.
