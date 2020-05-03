APC Welcomes Atiku’s Measures In Diversifying The Economy [FULL STATEMENT]

The All Progressives Congress has welcomed opinions expressed by former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, suggesting measures to be adopted by the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime, to diversify Nigeria’s economy.

Atiku had in a position paper titled, “How to pull Nigeria from the brink,” faulted some of the economic policies of the Buhari-led regime, describing the decision to close the nation’s borders with neighbouring African countries as “insane.”

In its response, however, the APC said, “Atiku Abubakar had eight years as a powerful vice-president and chairman of the National Council on Privatisation with vantage opportunity to lead the country away from its dependence on oil.

“How Nigeria got worse even when international oil prices were stable and high are matters Atiku Abubakar may still need to address in the future.”

This was contained in a statement signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja, on Saturday.

It accused the President Olusegun Obasanjo-led administration in which Atiku served as vice-president for eight years, of failing to put into practice what Atiku was preaching.

The party said it appreciated Atiku’s decision to key into Buhari regime’s policy direction in terms of diversifying the economy. But it said it was a bit surprised that he failed to acknowledge the regime’s bold efforts in this direction over the past five years.

However, we are a bit surprised that the former Vice President failed to acknowledge the bold efforts this administration has made in the last five years towards diversification of the economy and the many positive gains our country has recorded. Perhaps, it was an oversight. — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) May 2, 2020

… under which he served as the Vice President was short-sighted for its failure to faithfully diversify the Nigerian economy.



Not to be confused, @atiku had eight years as a powerful Vice President and Chairman of the National Council on Privatisation with… — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) May 2, 2020

For free, we would gladly educate the former Vice President on the several policies this administration has introduced since 2015 to diversify Nigeria's economy.



As far back as 2016, @MBuhari launched the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP), an intervention policy primarily… — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) May 2, 2020

… provided hundreds of billions of naira for rice farming, cultivation and milling. Few years down the line, Nigeria is now rated the highest producer of rice in Africa, producing over seven million tonnes per annum. — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) May 2, 2020

Also, as part of the efforts of the @MBuhari -led administration to boost agric. is the massive successes recorded in the local production of fertiliser.This was one policy personally driven by the President and which has received applause from even his most virulent critics. — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) May 2, 2020

…in addition to farmers having timely access to the product at an affordable price.



The contributions of agriculture to the overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has consistently been on the increase and is being captured by the @nigerianstat in the last four years. — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) May 2, 2020

.. of fertiliser.



So, we ask @atiku : if all these major achievements are not commendable efforts towards diversification of the economy, what are they?@atiku said in his article that land border closure is an “insane” policy. — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) May 2, 2020

.. was facing and from which he was making a huge political capital is now mostly curtailed. He should have realised the contradiction in his new propositions and the counterproductive business of smuggling of foreign goods into our country through our borders. — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) May 2, 2020

… to a significant spike in rice production across the country, opening up of hundreds of rice mills, indigenous manufacturing firms are sourcing their raw materials locally, boom in poultry farming, with Nigerians now patronising locally made food items like never before.. — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) May 2, 2020

… induced surge in demand for foods only because the APC administration has been implementing policies targeted at expanding the capacity of our farmers and the other players in the allied industries. We ask @atiku ; where would we have gotten the farm produce for … — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) May 2, 2020

…borrowings, ease of doing business, support of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), the President Muhammadu Buhari government is matching electoral promises with actions.



Since the launch of the National Action Plan on Ease of Doing Business,… — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) May 2, 2020

… amongst others.



According to industry reports, Nigeria startups attracted $122million out of the $493million in funding for African startup sector in 2019. In the latest World Bank ranking, Nigeria jumped 15 places from her previous 2019 spot and was also named amongst.. — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) May 2, 2020

… Fund for young innovators, while the CBN is offering a N90billion soft loan facility for small scale agricultural enterprises. All these and more are part of this administration's drive at changing the nation’s decades of mono economy status. — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) May 2, 2020

… in financial resources of government and plugged leakages.



Importantly, we no longer borrow money to pay salaries, but to build infrastructure, particularly roads, rails and airports. The era of phony and abandoned contracts is in the past, contracts awarded are… — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) May 2, 2020

While all the 36 states can boast of at least one major road project being undertaken by this government, there are also legacy projects, which include the Abuja to Kano expressway, Lagos to Ibadan expressway reconstruction, and the ongoing Second Niger Bridge. — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) May 2, 2020

.. completed and is due for commissioning. Even more commendable is the near completion of the Lagos to Ibadan Standard Gauge rail, construction of which started about three years ago.



On aviation infrastructure, the APC government has, in the last two years, completed… — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) May 2, 2020

.. re-emergent manufacturing sector, we continue to climb in global ranking on the ease of doing business. Our investment and focus on agriculture where we have comparative advantage has been a huge success. We are beginning to look inward and grow our SMEs. — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) May 2, 2020

Going forward, this is the least we expect from him, even as we hope that he will be more forthcoming in future, in appreciating and commending the positive steps, while offering suggestions on what more can be done. — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) May 2, 2020

We, however, urge him to continue to do this without sounding overtly sanctimonious.



SIGNED:@onailu07

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC) — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) May 2, 2020