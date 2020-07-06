13 New Cases Of #COVID19 Recorded In Osun, As 21 Are Discharged

The Osun State Government has confirmed the discovery of 13 new cases of coronavirus infection in the state.
This is as 21 patients have been discharged from its Treatment and Isolation Centres.
Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, the state’s Commissioner for Health made this known in a statement this evening in Osogbo.
Isamotu disclosed that all the 13 new cases were mostly contacts of previous cases in the State.
He urged citizens and residents of the state to always observe all the precautionary measures laid down by the State against the spread of the virus.
The Health Commissioner also revealed that with the latest development, the number of confirmed cases in the State has risen to 178 with 87 active cases.
“With the latest development, the number of active cases as at today, Monday, July 6, is 87.
“We have 178 confirmed cases, out of which the State has successfully treated and discharged 84 patients while seven deaths have been recorded,” Dr. Isamotu added.