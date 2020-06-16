EFCC Arrest Social Media Influencer, Four Others

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested social media influencer Adedamola Adewale popularly known as Adeherself alongside four others for Internet fraud.

Other suspects Oyenbuchi, Olayode and Nwokorie were alleged to be involved in a romance scam.

EFCC Arrests Social Media Influencer, Four Others for Internet Fraud



The EFCC Lagos Zonal Office, has arrested five alleged internet fraudsters, including one Adedamola Adewale, a self-acclaimed social media influencer, for their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

1/ pic.twitter.com/6yNpqmgiZy — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) June 16, 2020

The Anti-graft agency announced this on its tweeter handle few hours ago alleging that intelligence gathered linked them to flamboyant lifestyle hence the arrest.

According to EFCC, the five suspects were apprehended in different areas of Lagos during a rapid raid by operatives and items such as two Toyota camry 2009 model cars and the sum of N9 million found in Adewale’s account.

The agency added that all suspects will soon be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.