EFCC Arrest Social Media Influencer, Four Others

June 16, 2020
 

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested social media influencer Adedamola Adewale popularly known as Adeherself alongside four others for Internet fraud.

Other suspects Oyenbuchi, Olayode and Nwokorie were alleged to be involved in a romance scam.

The Anti-graft agency announced this on its tweeter handle few hours ago alleging that intelligence gathered linked them to flamboyant lifestyle hence the arrest.

According to EFCC, the five suspects were apprehended in different areas of Lagos during a rapid raid by operatives and items such as two Toyota camry 2009 model cars and the sum of N9 million found in Adewale’s account.

The agency added that all suspects will soon be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

