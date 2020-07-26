14 Airports Across The Federation To Resume Domestic Flight Operations – Aviation Minister

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has recently announced that 14 airports in the country are now opened, and at such commenced full domestic flight operations.

The Minister, who gave the disclosure via his twitter handle, stated that acquiring ministerial consent was not crucial and required for the long awaited resumption of domestic flights in the country.

Birnin Kebbi Airport; Yakubu Gowon Airport; Jos and the Benin Airport are some of ones that were now cleared to carry out domestic flight operations in the country.

The Minister enlisted more of the now fully operational airport as Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport; Port Harcourt International Airport and likewise the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri.

According to him, others that were also cleared for operation includes Maiduguri Airport; Victor Attah Airport in Uyo; Kaduna Airport; Yola Airport; Margret Ekpo Airport; Calabar and Sultan Abubakar Airport in Sokoto.

He however added that international flights remains suspended for now as a result of the complexities brought on the country by the Coronavirus. He also expressed optimism that before October 2020, that there are positive signs that international flight activities will resume.

He further added that charter and private operational services are now accessible to the customers.