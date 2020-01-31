14 Edo lawmakers-elect allege Obaseki planning to kill Oshiomhole

Embattled 14 Edo lawmakers-elect have alleged that Governor Godwin Obaseki is planning to kill National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

The lawmakers-elect, while addressing journalists through their spokesman, Victor Edohor in Abuja in reaction to the governor’s threat that he would expel Oshiomhole from the party, also accused Obaseki of planning to decamp to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Breaking Times reports that the feud between Oshiomhole and Obaseki has created a crack in the APC in Edo State.

The 14 lawmakers-elect were yet to be sworn in following the proclamation controversy rocking the assembly.

Obaseki had while addressing party chiefs in Edo on Wednesday, threatened to deal with Oshiomhole, saying; “All this nonsense they are doing, if anybody in the name of our party tries to do anything contrary to what we have agreed as a party, we will deal with that person ruthlessly no matter who he is.”

Subsequently, the lawmakers-elect are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, party leaders and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to call the governor to order.

“We want to draw the attention of our President, Muhammadu Buhari, the national leader of our party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National Working Committee of our party and indeed all Nigerians to the continuous insults and threat to the life of our National Chairman, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, and other party members in Edo State.

“Governor Obaseki was on record, which was widely circulated on social media and mainstream media, threatening the national chairman of our party, Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole,” Edohor said.