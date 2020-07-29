14 Killed As Gunmen Attack Village In Kogi

Gunmen have attacked and killed 14 villagers and left six people seriously wounded in a community in Kogi State.

The Commissioner of Police in Kogi State Ede Ayuba blamed the attack on communal violence.

Ayuba explained that the attack happened at night in Agbudu village in Koton-Karfe area of the state.

He said,“I was there and I was part of those who picked up some of the dead bodies we are talking about.

Thirteen of the dead were members of the same family.

“In that family, only one person survived. His uncle, his mother, his uncle’s wife, his younger brother, his senior brother’s wife, his wife and all his children were killed”.

Ayuba said an investigation had been launched into the incident, adding that a long-standing row over land rights was a possible motive.