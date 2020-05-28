15 Dead In Bauchi Boat Accident

15 people have been confirmed dead in a crowded canoe accident at Gwaskaram village in Bauchi Local Government Area.

This news was disclosed by the permanent secretary of Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Shehu Ningi.

It was reported that the canoe was transporting passengers from Gwaskaram to a near by village called Yola Doka when the accident happened in the Gwaskaram river.

15 persons where confirmed dead and 3 persons were rescued, other sources claim that over 20 people were on the boat and Five of those persons was rescued.



Alhaji Ningi assured residents that efforts are being put in place to recover other bodies, and that a rescue operation was ongoing.

Other sources claim that Five bodies were recovered from the river.