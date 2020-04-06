$155M Abacha Loot: UK And US Block Regime’s Plan To Handover Funds To Top APC Official

The United Kingdom has toed the line of United States of America in blocking a plan by Buhari’s Regime to hand nearly $110 million of Sani Abacha’s allegedly loot to an All Progressives Congress (APC) party official.

The UK, US and Nigerian governments are locked in a disagreement over how the $155 million (in total) worth of embezzled funds should be invested. Regime is seeking the approval of a U.K. court for Nigeria to take ownership of the loot before returning 70% of the proceeds to Kebbi Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, under the terms of a 2018 deal. Bagadu is also a member of APC.

In February, the United States’ Department of Justice said that Buhari’s Regime is making it difficult to recover the allegedly laundered money from the United Kingdom.

On March 30, a motion was filed by Bagudu’s brother, Ibrahim, to the District Court for the District of Columbia in the United States capital. National Crime Agency of UK “is opposing the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s application,” it read.