16 Members of Family Infected After Attending Funeral of Woman Killed By Coronavirus

UK woman, Sheila Brooks, 86 years old, died last month from coronavirus and now 16 of her family members who were in attendance at her funeral have tested positive to the viral disease.

Sheila died on February 9 from Covid-19 and her funeral was held on March 13.

Sheila’s family members have come out to encourage people to take seriously, social distancing measures.

In addition to the demise of Sheila and 16 relatives becoming infected with the virus, they have lost another loved one, Susan Nelson, to same killer virus days after Sheila’s burial.

Susan Nelson, 65, though not having any underlying health conditions, fell ill and later died of coronavirus.

The 16 family members- including Susan’s husband, daughter, a niece and a great-uncle who have tested positive to coronavirus, have said they suspect they caught the virus at Sheila’s funeral.

Susan’s husband, Robert, who suffers from Addison’s Disease is now in isolation with his daughter, Amanda.

Amanda, 34 who finds the recent happenings a bit strange, said she is worried the disease could claim the life of other family members as her 21-year-old cousin, right the way up to her great uncle who is 88 years old, all have been infected with coronavirus and are showing symptoms.

She said:

“I would say around 17 family members have been displaying symptoms since going to that funeral. It’s hit young and old in our family.Our beautiful, caring mum was the centre of the family – we are a very close, large family and this has destroyed us.”