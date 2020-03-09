16-yr-old girl arrested for stabbing suspected rapist to death in Lagos

A teenager, Timilehin Taiwo, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her father’s friend, Babatunde Ishola, to death on Ogundele Street, in the Aboru area of Lagos state.

According to the teenager, Ishola who lived alone, invited her to his house to help him with some chores when he took advantage of the situation to attempt to rape her.

While defending herself, it was learnt that the 16-year-old picked up a knife and stabbed Ishola.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said homicide detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, Oke-Odo Division, visited the crime scene, where Ishola was seen lying in a pool of his own blood.

He added that the corpse was evacuated to hospital for post-mortem examination.

Taiwo was also taken to hospital for examination, but Elkana said the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, for discreet investigation.

Elkana stated, “On Saturday, March 7, 2020, around 3pm, the Oke-Odo Police Station received information that one Babatunde Ishola, 49, a security guard in a school at Aboru, was stabbed to death by one Timilehin Taiwo, 16, of No. 10 Olalemide Street, Aboru, an SS3 pupil. Homicide detectives, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Oke-Odo Division, visited the crime scene on Ogundele Street, Aboru, where the corpse of the man was found lying in a pool of his own blood.

“The corpse was evacuated to hospital for post-mortem examination. The suspect was arrested and the knife she used in stabbing the deceased person was recovered. In her statement, the suspect said the deceased person, who was her father’s friend, invited her to his house to assist him in fetching water, as he lived alone.

“The teenager said she had always been helping him with house chores. That while she was helping out with fetching of water on Saturday, March 7, 2020, he attempted to rape her. She said she picked a knife from the room and stabbed him.

“The suspect was taken to hospital for medical and forensic examination. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the SCIID, Yaba, for discreet investigation.”