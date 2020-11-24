JUST IN: Court Issues Warrant Of Arrest Against Maina’s Son, Summons Surety

By Seun Adeuyi

The Federal High Court in Abuja has revoked the bail granted the son of ex-Chairman of the Pension Reform Tasks Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, Faisal and issued bench warrant for his arrest.

Faisal is being tried for money laundering related offence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before the court.

Ruling on Tuesday, Justice Okon Abang ordered that the trial would proceed in absentia pending when the security agencies would be able to arrest and produce him in court.

His surety, Sani Umar Dangaladima, who is a member of the House of Representatives, representing the Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, was also summoned to appear in court to show cause why he should not forfeit the N60m bail bond which he signed for Faisal.

Faisal’s arrest warrant is coming barely six days after the same court, issued a similar order against his father, Abdulrasheed Maina, a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, who is facing separate N2.1bn money laundering charges before the court.

Justice Okon Abang, on Monday sent Maina’s surety, Senator Ali Ndume, to jail for his inability to produce the fleeing defendant in court.

Earlier on Tuesday, following the judge’s November 18 ruling, Maina’s trial held in his absence with three prosecution witnesses testifying behind him and his legal team.

At the resumed hearing of Faisal’s trial on Tuesday, neither Faisal, his surety, nor his lawyer was present at the proceedings.

The EFCC’s prosecution counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, therefore, applied the revocation of his bail and his arrest citing section 184 of the Administraton of Criminal Justice Act.

The judge granted the prayers and adjourned till Wednesday.