Minister Of Information Lied – Dj Switch

By Seun Adeuyi

Nigerian Disc Jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, professionally known by her stage name ‘DJ Switch’, has finally broken her silence after Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed accused her of giving out false information about the protest against police brutality in Nigeria.

Recall that DJ Switch bravely live-streamed the Lekki toll gate massacre that took place on 20th October 2020 where military allegedly shot unarmed peaceful protestor.

However, the Federal Government in several attempts has tried to debunk the video, claiming it is photoshop.

The Canadian authority reportedly granted asylum to the disk jockey after she alleged threats to her life for her action.

Taking to her Twitter handle, @dj_switchaholic, on Tuesday, she wrote: “How can “a minister of information” be so “misinformed”? The only believable thing about him is his name…Lai. Unfortunately sir, the truth is a very stubborn thing! Tnk u all 4 it well wishes &prayers. It’s not BN easy 4 me by d need 2 #SoroSoke is more important than their bullying.”

Hw can a "minister of information" be so "misinformed"?The only believable thing about him, is his name…Lai Unfortunately sir,the truth is a very stubborn thing!

Tnk u all 4 ur well wishes & prayers.Its nt bn easy 4 me bt d need 2 #SoroSoke is more important than their bullying — Dj Switch (@dj_switchaholic) November 24, 2020

Controversy has continued to trail the shooting of armless protesters at lekki Toll gate with the military and Lagos state government contradicting each other on the use of live bullets as well as number of casualties.

CNN also released a documentary evidence showing that the military contrary to their rules of engagement, used live bullet on protesters.

The Minister of Information described the report as mischievous and threatened to sanction the international media organisation.