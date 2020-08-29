17 Dead, 28 Injured As Restaurant Collapse In Northern China (PHOTOS)

17 persons have been killed, 28 sustaining injuries after two-storey building restaurant collapsed in Northern China.

A response team wearing orange clothes sprung into action and rescued dozen survivors of the collapse, while searching for others believed to be trapped beneath the ruins.

Out of the 45 persons that were removed from the building, 17 persons came out dead, seven suffered grievous injuries and 21 endured slight injuries.

About seven hundred persons were part of rescue team that responded to emergency call as at when the building collapsed in Xiangfeng county, in Shanxi district.