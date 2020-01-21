17 killed, several others injured in katsina road crash

No fewer than 17 persons were reported dead, and 14 others injured, with several animals killed in a ghastly motor accident on Sunday night along Maiadua-Shargalle road in Katsina State.

Making this known, spokesman of the state police command SP Gambo Isah said “on Sunday 19th January, at about 21:40hrs, a fatal motor accident occurred along Maiaddua-Shargalle road exactly at Yardudu village, Mashi LGA of Katsina State, involving a DAF trailer with registration No. XE 611 KTN driven by one Sale Hangay, aged 35 years of Katsina.

“The accident occurred when the driver was coming from Maiaddua LGA heading to Lagos with the trailer fully loaded with cows and passengers.”

He said the sad event happened when the body of the trailer containing people and cows suddenly detached from the engine part of the trailer and plunged over a bridge.

“Consequently, the victims were evacuated to Primary Health Centre in Mashi for treatment, where 17 passengers were confirmed dead by the attending physicians, while 14 passengers were admitted for various injuries received,” he further explained.

The Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, has commiserated with the people of Katsina State over the unfortunate incident and summoned a meeting with the relevant stakeholders of the transport industry in the state, the spokesman said.