18 Abducted Kano Traders Regain Freedom

By Onwuka Gerald

Eighteen Kano Kantim Kwari traders who were kidnapped on their way to Aba in Abia State have regained their freedom.

Recall that the traders were abducted on January 10, 2021 in Okene, Kogi State, as they made way to Aba to buy textile materials.

Confirming news of their release on Sunday, the President Arewa Youth Traders Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Babawo revealed that the abducted traders were released by their kidnappers on Saturday evening.

His words, “The 18 Kano traders who were part of the 27 traders were freed on Saturday evening. They passed the night in Kaduna and presently are on their way to Kano.

‘’We are expecting them today in Kano as we have been in regular contact with them.

Having acknowledged that ransom was paid, Babawo yet declined to comment on the amount paid to secure their release.

“I cannot state the amount paid to secure their release; however, a ransom was paid before they were released,” he continued.