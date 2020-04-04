18-Man Team Of Chinese Medical Experts Expected In Nigeria To Help Fight #CCOVID19 — Minister Of Health, Osagie Ehanire

An 18-man team of Chinese medical experts, including doctors and nurses will be arriving in Nigeria in a couple of days, the Regime says.

Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, stated this while speaking at a press briefing by the presidential task force on COVID-19 in Abuja, yesterday.

The Minister also said some Chinese companies working in Nigeria, have also donated medical supplies to support the country’s fight against coronavirus.

In his words: “I have been notified of medical supplies from China, courtesy of a group of Chinese companies working here in Nigeria. A special cargo aircraft shall leave Nigeria in a few days to collect the items which include commodities, personal protective equipment and ventilators

“An 18-man team of Chinese medical experts including doctors, nurses and other medical advisers shall come along with the flight to assist us. I must, at this juncture commend our frontline workers who are doing a great job in case identification and management.

“As we prepare to contain COVID-19, we must not lose sight of other health challenges in our country. Routine health services must continue in our hospitals. Only a wing of tertiary health centers should be used for infected patients.”