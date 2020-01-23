19-year-old arraigned for allegedly fondling 3-year-old girl

A 19-year-old man, Tope Anisere, has been docked before an Ado-Ekiti magistrate court for allegedly fondling a three-year-old girl.

Police prosecutor Olubu Apata, a sergeant, said the accused put the toddler on his laps and fondled her without penetration. Apata disclosed that the teenager committed the offence on January 3 in Otun Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area, adding that it was the girl that reported the accused to her mother which led to his arrest.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him. Upon an application by his counsel, the magistrate, Mrs. Kehinde Awosika, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N50,000 with one surety adding that the surety should be a blood relation to the accused.

She adjourned the case to February 10 for hearing.