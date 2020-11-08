19Days After, Nigerians Demand Justice For Innocent Unarmed Protesters Killed At Lekki Toll Gate

Following the October 20, 2020 shooting by security operatives at protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos State which left many people injured and a yet to be confirmed number dead, Nigerians on social media have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

The aggrieved Nigerians said they were appalled by the use of “force, intimidation and manipulation by (the) government and security agencies” to disperse peaceful protesters.

See below:

@IamUgoChima wrote: “It’s been 19days and we are yet to get justice for the innocent blood shed at lekki. Who ordered for the killing of innocent unarmed protesters at Lekki toll gate. We want justice.”

@drpenKing: “They were killed for demanding a better home for their generation yet Northern bandits who’ve killed thousands are granted amnesty when they surrender weapons and fed fat. Bandits are treated better than innocent protesters. Let our God be the judge. #LekkiMassacre”

@tog_Moses wrote: “When I remember #LekkiMassacre water run away my eyes.The second wave of #EndSARS should lead to a total lockdown.We’re ready!!!”

