$1m: Withdraw Fee On Nigerian Traders, Shehu Sani Asks Ghana

Ex-Lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has asked the Ghanaian government to withdraw the reported $1million fee it imposed on Nigerian traders in Ghana.

The former Senator representing Kaduna Central in the 9th Assembly, was reacting to the alleged maltreatment of a Nigerian trader in Ghana.

The ex-senator stated this via his verified Twitter handle, @ShehuSani, on Monday.

He also asked the country to respect the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocols.

Article (3) of the Revised Treaty of ECOWAS stipulates the removal of trade barriers and harmonisation of trade policies for the establishment of a Free Trade Area, a Customs Union, a Common Market and an eventual culmination into a Monetary and Economic Union in West Africa.

Ghanaian security officials, in a video footage were seen closing the shop of a Nigerian, over a fee, adding that he was operating illegally.

In the video, the Nigerian showed his business registration hanging on his shop, adding that he was asked to pay $1m, yet it was closed.

Ghana’s Ministry of Trade had also reiterated that Nigerian traders must pay taxes and other fees imposed on them, and denied unfair treatment to Nigerian nationals.

Reacting to this development, Sani wrote: “Ghana should respect the Ecowas protocols and withdraw the reported $1Million order on Nigerian Traders.”

