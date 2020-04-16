2 Brothers Allegedly Inflict Injuries On Neighbors With Broken Bottles Over Land Ownership In Abuja

Mrs Deborah, whose Mother and Sister (names withheld) allegedly sustained injuries during an attack by one “A. C. Anichebe” and his elder brother over land ownership has demanded justice.

Breaking Times gathered that the two families were laying claims to the ownership of the land at Lokongoma, Dogon Gadan, in Abuja.

Mrs Deborah who witnessed the incident, alleged that Anichebe was arguing over a space that was obviously for her sister.

In her words:

“My sister bought the land where she’s living. Another man by the name, A. C. Anichebe, a civil defense man bought a land next to my sister’s; his land had an already built house on it.

“He was arguing over a space that was obviously my sister’s. The man who sold the land to him intervened to tell him that the space he was claiming was not his property, but for my sister.

“Seeing that she is a lady, he said he would do as he pleased, but ever since then they never had a argument that could cause quarrel.

“He started polluting the environment and causing us discomfort over time. My sister was tolerant about his attitude all along. Recently, he polluted the environment and it attracted a swam of flies.

“In order to have sound evidence, my sister went to take snapshots of what her neighbor did, without saying a word. He saw her taking snapshots and sensed what she was up to.

“We were at peace in my sister’s compound when he came and was shouting_ demanding to take my mum out to show her “something”that he would kill that her daughther today.

“I was present. Considering my mum is hypertensive, I politely told the man (“A.C. Anichebe”) that my mum has high BP and I will follow him instead two neighbours were also pleading with himbut he refused.

“He was still trying to make issues when my sister came to order him out of her compound. At the same time, I was trying to calm him down when his brother ran wood plank and started hitting i and my mum, (we were inbetween pleading that he should leave the house)they both started beating us up who were talking.

“When I saw the elder brother breaking bottles i dodged the bottles but my mum and sister got hit by the bottles.

“Although I sustained some slight injuries, but they can’t be compared to the deep ones my mum and sister sustained. I was shouting for help and looking for safety. I managed to call the attention of other neighbors whose presence sent him and his brother running back to their house.

“They were arrested, but his Igbo brethren went to bail him out of the police station. He has threatened to do worse. The police didn’t inform us before releasing “A.C. Anichebe”.

“He has threatened to deal with us and “nothing will happen”. Like really?What manner of man would go to into another man’s property to make trouble over what isn’t his?What kind of man fights women without a drop of conscience or respect for an aged woman?If we (my mum and I) were not there at that time, he probably would have murdered her in cold bold.

“There is still the possibility that he will come after us or after my sister when my mum and I are gone.

“A.C. Anichebe” is a civil defense officer working at their station in Airport road, Abuja.

“I am calling on the government, judiciary and human rights organizations to take up this case and give us JUSTICE. Our peace was disturbed. Our lives were threatened to death. There is the possibility that he’ll make good his threat.”

When BreakingTimes contacted Mr. Anichebe, the alleged perpetrator, on telephone, to get his own side of the story, he said he was retricted from speaking to the press “at the moment”. He suggested a future meeting, of which BreakingTimes agreed to, in order to give both parties equal air space.

He, however debunked the claims of Mrs. Deborah, saying it is “98% false.”