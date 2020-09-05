2 Corps Members Get Ministerial Honours Award

The Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani, on Friday gave Ministerial Honours Award to two National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who served and distinguished themselves in the Federal Capital Territory between 2019 to 2020.

Disclosing this yesterday in a tweet via her official Twitter handle, on Friday, Hajiya Tijjani said:

“Today, I delightfully met with and presented Ministerial Awards to two outstanding 2019 Batch B FCT Corp Members and I nominated them for automatic employment into the Federal Capital Territory Administration.”

The NYSC FCT 2019 Batch “B”, had thousands of corps members deployed to various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as communities for their primary assignments.