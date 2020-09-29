2 crushed To Death By Reckless Driver In Sagamu, Ogun State

Two persons have reportedly been crushed to death in Ogun State by a reckless driver.

BREAKINGTIMES learnt that the accident occurred at the wee hours of Monday, around Falawo, Epe Junction of Sagamu Local Government area of Ogun.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in a statement by its spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the incident, saying the lone accident involved a Toyota Camry car with the registration number: LSD 797 GJ.

Akinbiyi said, “According to eyewitnesses and residents of the area, it was reckless/dangerous driving.”

The vehicle, which had four guys at the time of the incident, caused the death of a woman and a girl, injuring two others.

“The injured were rescued to Idera hospital, Sagamu for treatment while the dead were deposited at the same hospital’s morgue,” he explained.