Several Gorillas Test Positive For COVID-19 At San Diego Zoo

By Onwuka Gerald
Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in the United States of America have tested positive for the COVID-19.
The development was confirmed by the park’s Executive Director, Lisa Peterson.
According to her, “Eight gorillas that live together at the park are believed to have the virus and several have also been showing symptoms.
Peterson continued that
It seemed the infection came from a member of the park’s wildlife care team that also tested positive for the virus but has been asymptomatic, adding that veterinarians are carefully watching the gorillas who will remain in their habitat at the park, north of San Diego.
“The gorilla cases are believed to be the first reported from a zoo in the United States and possibly the world”, Peterson stated.
“At the moment, the park’s wildlife team is closely monitoring the gorilla’s behavior. They are being given vitamins, fluid and food. Although no specific treatment has been given to them concerning the virus.
“This is wildlife, and they have their own resiliency and can heal differently than we do. The focus now is to keep them healthy and thriving”, Peterson continued.