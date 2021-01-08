2 Killed As Pirates Attack Passenger Boats In Rivers

By Onwuka Gerald

Two persons were feared dead on Friday, along the coastal waters of Aru-Gbanaama and Polokiri in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, while several others were missing as suspected pirates attacked two passenger boats.

The BREAKING TIMES gathered that the passengers were returning from a carnival held in Dema Okekpe community to Bonny main town, when the criminals attacked the boat with its occupants.

A source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the first boat was attacked when the driver stopped midway to remove debris from the boat engine, saying that the pirates hit two of the dead victims severally with paddles and machetes in the head and other parts of their body, while other passengers of the boat were thrown into the river.

“Unaware of troubles ahead, the second boat arrived the scene and was also attacked before the driver could make a quick divert with most of the passengers jumping into the water upon seeing the injuries inflicted on the travelers on the other boat”, the source continued.

“They used paddle, machetes, and bottles to hit them as they struggled for their lives. The next thing they did was to push the other passengers into the water. If not for the intervention of the marine, the police and JTF, there would have been more casualties,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Bonny LGA, Rogers Irimagha, confirming the incident via telephone chat, urged the people inhabiting the area to remain calm as the council was handling the case involving the missing persons.

His words, “I will talk to the people of Bonny Local Government to have faith in the leadership of our government. We are already working with the security agencies to finally put a stop to these unpleasant incidents.