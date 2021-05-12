2 Police Stations Attacked By Gunmen In Akwa Ibom, Officer Killed

Gunmen have attacked two police stations in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area (LGA) of Akwa Ibom State, killing an officer.

It was learnt that the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Odiko Macdon said the gunmen first struck at Etim Ekpo Area Command, where Edogi Bassey, an officer, was killed.

They later proceeded to Ika Divisional Police Station.

The PPRO said, “At about 6:30am today, Armed Men, in their numbers, armed with AK 47 Rifles and other dangerous weapons, in two vehicles attacked the rented building housing the Etim Ekpo Area Command and Division.

“The undaunted and vigilant Police Officers on duty, gallantly fought back, repelled them and averted the intended carnage. Unfortunately, a dedicated Officer, one PC Edogi Bassey paid the supreme price while a small portion of the building was torched.

“The gunmen who proceeded to Ika Division to perpetrate their nefarious activities were successfully again repelled leaving the Station intact without loss of lives or arms.”

He said the new trend of attacks on Police stations was worrisome and is being addressed by the police authorities.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, has embarked on a visit of police divisions across the state to ensure the officers and men were alert and safe.

He urged the citizens to volunteer timely information that will enable the Police tackle the current security challenges.

On Monday, Governor Udom Emmanuel had donated N60 million to the families of deceased policemen killed during attacks on Police stations.

Governor Emmanuel had stated: “I condole with the command over the loss of men and assets to the recent security skirmishes witnessed in the state. I pray God’s consolation for the families of the policemen who lost their breadwinners.

“In addition to the financial support I have given the deceased families, we will do all within our power to support our men in uniform to end the new wave of criminality in the state.”

Meanwhile, it was learnt that hoodlums also attacked and destroyed Senator Godswill Akpabio’s Unity Hall in Essien Udim LGA, early on Wednesday.