2 pupils killed by overhead tank in Anambra

An overhead tank on Wednesday crushed two schoolchildren to death in Anambra State.

Two other pupils, it was gathered, sustained injuries.

Breaking Times learnt that the tank fell inside their classroom at the Royal Kings Foundation Nursery and Primary Schools, Nkpor-Agu in the Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The source said,”The tank of about 800 gallon-capacity filled with water fell from its stand from a house adjacent to the school on the roof of the pre-nursery class and into the classroom.

“The victims, three boys and a girl were immediately rushed to the hospital, where two of them were confirmed dead.”

The police spokesperson for the state, Haruna Mohammed, said the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, had ordered a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

He added, “Two of the children – Wisdom Ezewudo (3) and a female pupil of about two years, whose identity has yet to be ascertained were confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“Two others namely, Chimelumeze Obelenwa (one-year and seven months) and Kosisochukwu Anthony (one year and ten months) are responding to treatment.”