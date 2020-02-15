2 robbery suspects killed during foiled attempt to steal tricycle

Two armed robbery suspects have died while one was injured in a failed attempt to snatch a commercial tricycle in Katsina.

The spokesman for the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the development on Thursday evening at the command’s headquarters while parading some suspects recently arrested for various offences in the state.

According to him, the dead robbery suspects were Janaidu Abubakar, 23 of Sabon Titin Kwado and Nasiru Bala, 24 of Kwabren Darawa Quarters, both in Katsina.

Another robbery suspect, Mohammed Usman, 18 of Kwabren Darawa, sustained injuries during the failed attempt to snatch the tricycle.

It was learnt that one Aududu, who was also another robbery suspect, escaped.

The police spokesman revealed that all the four robbery suspects were members of a syndicate who attempted to snatch the tricycle on February 8, 2020 in Katsina.

The four men were said to have chartered the tricycle operated by one Rabiu, 25.

They reportedly told Rabiu to take them to Arabian Quarters behind Federal Secretariat within Katsina metropolis.

Isah added that on getting to the quarters, the suspects strangled Rabiu and stabbed him several times. They thereafter left him for dead before snatching the tricycle.

Rabiu’s cry for help was said to have attracted sympathisers who chased the suspects and caught up with them along Katsina-Kano Road.

A police patrol team was said to have rescued the suspects from the mob.

Isah added, “The police patrol team led by DPO Batagarawa rescued the hoodlums and took them to the general hospital, Katsina where all the three suspects and the victim were admitted for treatment. Two of the hoodlums, Janaidu Abubakar and Nasiru Bala, later died on admission.

“Mohammed Usman was treated and discharged while one Aududu is presently at large. Investigation is ongoing.”

Usman said Aududu stabbed Rabiu while he and others strangled him. Rabiu is still receiving treatment at the hospital.