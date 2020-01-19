2 to die by hanging over mob action in Osun

The Osun State High Court sitting in Ikirun, on Friday sentenced two men, Orisakunle Abiodun and Opadokun Olayinka to death by hanging for causing the death of one Adeoye Matthew.

The State Counsel from Ministry of Justice, Philips Afolayan told the court that the duo caused the death of the deceased.

Orisakunle, 21-year-old and Opadokun, 29-year-old were arraigned in court along with a 24-year-old man, Femi Aroyehun on the 22nd January, 2018 on the matter.

Afolayan told the court that the offence they committee was contrary to and punishable under Section 324 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 34, Vol. 2, Laws of Osun State and Section 316 (1), punishable under Section 319 (1) of the same Criminal Code Law of Osun State.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the offence levelled against them.

The prosecutor called three witnesses including the friend of the deceased, Oladipupo Damilare and two others, Aina Clement and Josephine Erokpo during the trial.

Damilare told the court that he was with the deceased returning from work on 9th March, 2017, walking along the Babjo Secondary School area at Idi- Iroko Area in Ikirun when the incident happened.

He said Orisakunle was ridding a motorcycle and that he brushed the deceased with his motorcycle and an argument ensued.

He added that the argument attracted some hoodlums popularly known as Olowoaiye Boys in the area. They took side with Orisakunle and beat the deceased to coma.

He stated further that the residents of the area reported the incident to the police and policemen stormed the scene and rushed the deceased to Araromi Hospital, Ikirun but he died eventually.

During the trial, the accused persons entered their defence and each gave evidence for himself without calling any witness.

In his judgement Justice Jide Falola said the State Counsel proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge said Orisakunle and Opadokun were guilty as charged while he third accused person, Aroyehun was acquitted.

The defence counsel, L. S. Bello, Esq. Pleaded the Court to mitigate the punishment of the accused persons.

Justice Falola hereby sentenced Orisakunle and Opadokun to death by hanging.