2 to die by hanging over mob action in Osun

The Osun State High Court sitting in Ikirun, on Friday sentenced two men, Orisakunle Abiodun and Opadokun Olayinka to death by hanging for causing the death of one Adeoye Matthew.
The State Counsel from Ministry of Justice, Philips Afolayan told the court that the duo caused the death of the deceased.
Orisakunle, 21-year-old and Opadokun, 29-year-old were arraigned in court along with a 24-year-old man, Femi Aroyehun on the 22nd January, 2018 on the matter.
Afolayan told the court that the offence they committee was contrary to and punishable under Section 324 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 34, Vol. 2, Laws of Osun State and Section 316 (1), punishable under Section 319 (1) of the same Criminal Code Law of Osun State.